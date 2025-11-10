The Baltimore Ravens have flipped the script. What once looked like a lost season at 1-5 has suddenly become one of the NFL’s most intriguing redemption stories. With their 27-19 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, the Ravens made it clear that they’re not done yet. This was a statement of intent from a team rediscovering its identity on both sides of the ball.

Turning point for Baltimore

It wasn’t perfect, but it was convincing. Lamar Jackson celebrated his 100th career start with a steady, composed performance. He led an offense that found its rhythm late and leaned heavily on Derrick Henry’s bruising style to grind out the clock. The defense, meanwhile, forced three turnovers and held Vikings star Justin Jefferson to a meager 37 receiving yards.

Now at 4-5 and riding a three-game win streak, Baltimore has climbed back into the AFC playoff conversation. Their dominance in all three phases was a reminder to the rest of the conference. John Harbaugh’s Ravens are back in business, and they’re built for November football.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss why it's time to take the Ravens seriously as contenders again after dominating the Vikings in Week 10.

Resurgent defense

The Ravens’ revival begins with their defense that has rediscovered its swagger after early-season struggles. Baltimore didn’t overwhelm Minnesota with sacks or flashy stats. Instead, they controlled the trenches and executed a disciplined, physical game plan that frustrated JJ McCarthy all afternoon.

The defensive front played with grit and intelligence. CJ Okoye continued to impress with his awareness and energy. Despite being without key starters Nnamdi Madubuike and Broderick Washington, the Ravens’ interior held firm.

Baltimore’s run defense allowed 120 rushing yards. However, most came late when the game was largely in hand. The unit’s true strength came in its ability to adjust. They closed gaps, eliminated explosive plays, and forced Minnesota into uncomfortable third-down situations.

In the secondary, safety Malaki Starks continues to emerge as one of Baltimore’s most dynamic defenders. For the second straight week, he recorded an interception. He also tied for fourth on the team in tackles, providing support against both the run and pass. His growth has been vital for a defense regaining its edge — and its confidence.

The Ravens have now forced seven turnovers over their last three games. That's a clear sign that this defense is once again dictating tempo, not reacting to it.

Efficient offense

Yes, the Ravens’ defense set the tone. That said, the offense did its part to close the deal. It wasn’t a fireworks show, but it was the kind of methodical attack that wins in cold-weather football.

Jackson avoided turnovers, converted key third downs, and managed the game with the calm of a veteran who understands how to win ugly. His fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Mark Andrews was a perfectly timed strike off play action. It capped an 11-play, 68-yard drive that broke the Vikings’ spirit.

The real engine, though, was King Henry. The veteran punished Minnesota’s front seven in the second half. He rushed for 75 yards on 20 carries and wore down defenders with his signature physicality. 11 of his carries came in the final two quarters, including seven on the Ravens’ final scoring drive. When Henry rolls, the Ravens win.

Keaton Mitchell also provided a spark, contributing 31 yards on four carries. Baltimore’s balance between power and misdirection created just enough unpredictability to keep the Vikings off balance.

Special teams success

The Ravens’ attention to detail on special teams remains elite. On Sunday, it proved decisive.

Punter Jordan Stout pinned Minnesota deep on multiple occasions. However, the real heroes were the coverage units. Cornerback Keyon Martin and safety Keondre Jackson flew downfield to limit return yards and flip field position. Martin’s early tackle inside the 20 set the tone. Keondre’s forced fumble in the third quarter swung momentum permanently in Baltimore’s favor.

After Keondre knocked the ball loose from Vikings returner Myles Price, Trenton Simpson helped recover the fumble at the Minnesota 23-yard line. Two plays later, the Ravens turned that takeaway into a touchdown.

Favorable schedule

Momentum is one thing; opportunity is another. Luckily for Baltimore, they have both.

At 4-5, the Ravens are within striking distance of the AFC’s final Wild Card spots. Their upcoming schedule plays right into their hands. Next up: a divisional battle against the lowly Cleveland Browns, followed by home games against the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. All three are winnable. Now, the Ravens can prove their resurgence isn’t a fluke.

This is a team finding its rhythm at the perfect time. Most importantly, Lamar Jackson looks comfortable again. He is not pressing, not chasing perfection, just leading.

Contenders again

Baltimore's Week 10 win over the Vikings wasn’t flashy, but it was complete. Defense, discipline, and determination are once again at the core of Baltimore football.

The Ravens have clawed their way back from the brink. A month ago, they looked finished. Today, they look dangerous.