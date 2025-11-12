The Minnesota Vikings (4-5) returned to practice Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday’s Week 11 clash against the Chicago Bears (6-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Managing a right-hand injury from last week’s 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback JJ McCarthy took part in a limited practice and wore a protective bandage on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Vikings’ 2024 first-round pick hit his hand on a defender’s helmet while following through on a pass late in the third quarter against Baltimore. Still, he played the entire game, completing 20 of 42 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while adding 48 rushing yards on five carries. The quarterback acknowledged on Wednesday that the injury affected him throughout the game, but he did not let it become an excuse for his accuracy issues, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell indicated that McCarthy’s status remains good for the Bears matchup. He admitted the hand injury isn’t anticipated to interfere with his preparation “very much,” according to Seifert.

McCarthy has a 2-2 record in his four starts this season, with wins over the Bears in Week 1 and the Detroit Lions in Week 9. His losses came against the Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.

So far this season, McCarthy has thrown for 692 yards on 53.7% completion with five touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 65.8 passer rating, adding 110 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Minnesota's injury report for Wednesday included 12 players, with McCarthy among eight listed as limited. Other top names include RB Aaron Jones (shoulder/toe), C Ryan Kelly (concussion), and EDGE Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), who did not practice.