JJ McCarthy looked very much like a first-year player as the Minnesota Vikings were outclassed by the Baltimore Ravens behind another strong performance from Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens won, 27-19, disappointing the crowd at US Bank Stadium, to improve to 4-5. Jackson, who played his second start since suffering a back injury, went 17-of-29 for 176 yards and one touchdown.

Meanwhile, McCarthy, playing only in his fourth game, finished 20-of-42 for 248 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He had trouble with the Vikings' defense and looked rattled in running the offense, as proven by their eight false starts, although he only committed one.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell rued their costly errors. They had 13 penalties overall, resulting in a whopping 102 yards lost.

“Whatever was going on with the cadence, or whatever it may be, (it was) just not acceptable in any way,” said O'Connell in a report from The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

Lewis noted that the Vikings became the first team since the St. Louis Rams in 2005 to commit at least eight penalties.

Minnesota also had three turnovers, upping its total this season to 16.

McCarthy, who has been hampered by injuries in his first two years in the NFL, took accountability for the squad's embarrassing mistakes.

“As a quarterback, you’re the orchestrator of the orchestra. I take full responsibility for anything that happens on that field,” said the young signal-caller.

Many envisioned McCarthy to be the Vikings' cornerstone after being drafted as the 10th overall pick in 2024. He, however, has yet to stay healthy enough to make a considerable impact.

O'Connell will probably spend a long time reviewing the tape to pinpoint exactly what went wrong with their false starts. Brian O’Neill, an eight-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler, committed the most with three.

McCarthy has had his brilliant moments, but he will need to up the ante if he wants to lead Minnesota back to the playoffs.