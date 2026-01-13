The Minnesota Vikings' offseason recently began after their regular season concluded with a record of 9-8, not enough to make the playoffs in the crowded NFC postseason picture. The Vikings have plenty of roster questions moving forward, including at the quarterback position after JJ McCarthy struggled throughout much of this year.

Unfortunately, the team got some rough news on Tuesday when it was revealed that wide receiver Jordan Addison had been arrested on Monday in Tampa, Florida, on a trespassing charge, per Alec Lewis of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

This is the third time in his NFL career that Addison has been arrested, as he was previously cited for speeding in 2023 and DUI in 2024, the latter of which caused a suspension from the NFL, which he has served.

Addison's attorney, Tim Younger, has now made a statement about this latest incident in Florida.

“On Jordan’s behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest,” Younger wrote in a social media post, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated.”

Addison has established himself as a talented wide receiver on the NFL level, slotting in next to Justin Jefferson as the Vikings' number two downfield threat. Minnesota will hope that he can keep the off the field concerns to a minimum as his career continues to progress.