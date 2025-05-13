Updated May 13, 2025 at 9:28 AM ET

The Minnesota Vikings are making NFL history. Minnesota is playing back-to-back international games on its 2025 schedule, per NFL Network.

The Vikings travel to Dublin to play the Pittsburgh Steelers September 28. Then, the team travels again the following week to play Cleveland in London.

This will be the first time an NFL team has played two consecutive international games, in two different countries. Minnesota will certainly be logging some air miles this coming season.

The Vikings are looking to build off the success they had in 2024. Minnesota reached the NFC Playoffs after winning 14 games.

The Vikings are one of several teams playing outside the U.S.

Minnesota's international games are part of a growing trend in the NFL. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has said he wants more games played in different countries, to expand the league's footprint. He has even toyed with the idea of playing the Super Bowl one day in another country.

The NFL's popularity is growing internationally. Recent games in London have brought out big crowds. The NFL is counting on that again this season, as three games are scheduled to be played in London.

Other international games in the 2025 season include matchups in Spain, Germany and Brazil. The Vikings are the only squad playing two international games, although a team has still yet to be announced for the Brazil game.

Other games in London for the 2025 season include the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Los Angeles Rams. The third contest is the New York Jets against the Denver Broncos.

In Spain, the Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins on November 16. The Atlanta Falcons play the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin.

The Chargers are currently the only team listed for the Brazil game, on September 5. A second team will be announced Wednesday, per the NFL.

The NFL is already in preparations for scheduling 2026 international games, including one in Australia.