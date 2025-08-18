Through the first five seasons of his professional football career, Justin Jefferson has been arguably the best wide receiver of his era and is averaging an amazing 96.5 receiving yards per game. Although that number can certainly decrease over time, it is currently greater than any other pass-catcher in NFL history. He has achieved this unique brand of excellence despite missing seven games with a hamstring injury in 2023.

That season marked the first time Jefferson looked truly mortal. Vikings fans hope that his latest hamstring strain does not have the same lingering effect, for they know how important the 26-year-old superstar is to J.J. McCarthy's development and the franchise's chances for success as a whole. Fortunately, he is seemingly on the mend.

Jefferson returned to practice for the first time in 25 days and did some individual work on the field, eliciting uproarious cheers all throughout Skol Nation. He had even more good news to drop on fans, giving them a little reassurance as the countdown to opening kickoff ticks down to three weeks.

The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year told reporters after practice that his latest hamstring injury was not as grueling as the one that sidelined him two years ago, via the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling. Although this type of issue can always creep back up, he is making noticeable progress. Participating in team drills is the next big hurdle to clear.

Article Continues Below

Justin Jefferson gives the Vikings a chance in a crowded NFC

The Vikings and their fans believe they can remain in playoff contention as long as they have a healthy Jefferson lining up at WR. Minnesota won 14 games in 2024-25 despite beginning the season with murky quarterback circumstances — Sam Darnold came out of obscurity and threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. That is the Justin Jefferson effect. The two-time First-Team All-Pro has proven thus far that he can maximize a QB's talents.

Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell is counting on him to do the same for McCarthy. Although the organization drafted the national champion with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, his rookie campaign was essentially a lost year. The 22-year-old suffered a torn meniscus in his preseason debut and was thrust into a tough rehab process right away. He has impressed this summer, but Jefferson's absence prevents McCarthy from getting more comfortable with his top weapon.

They still have some time to build chemistry, however. If No. 18 can continue to advance through his recovery, he should be ready to unleash his greatness on the Chicago Bears.