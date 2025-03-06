The Minnesota Vikings have one of the biggest decisions of this entire NFL offseason, and the direction that they go in could shape how multiple other teams proceed with their roster building.

The Vikings already raised eyebrows when they decided not to franchise tag free agent quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold had a career year last season while filling in for rookie JJ McCarthy, who missed the entire season with a knee injury. Now, Darnold's contract and his value on the open market is one of the biggest talking points in football.

Following a miserable performance in a Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions and an even worse one in the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Rams, many people assumed that the Vikings would let Darnold walk. However, Minnesota may be interested in keeping him around after the success that he had with head coach Kevin O'Connell.

The Vikings should be careful if they do elect to keep Darnold. A long-term deal for the former top-five pick could lead McCarthy to want out, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on a recent episode of The Paul Allen Show.

“What is the magic number that would be good for the Vikings to bring Sam Darnold back? And what would the structure look like?

Would it be a one year deal? Or would it be two years or longer?” Florio wondered aloud. “And two years becomes the magic number, magic in a bad way, from JJ McCarthy's perspective. Because if they make a two year commitment to Sam Darnold, I predict JJ McCarthy is going to ask to be traded. And maybe that's what the Vikings would want to do.”

The dilemma is an interesting one for the Vikings. Darnold was very, very good for them last season before turning back into a pumpkin during the playoffs. However, it's fair to be concerned that he may turn back into the Darnold of old if he starts again next season.

On the other hand, you have proof of concept with Darnold that you don't with McCarthy. For as good a fit as the Michigan product seems to be with O'Connell on paper, no rookie is a guarantee in the NFL.

On top of that, McCarthy is arguably a better prospect than any of the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's worth wondering if the Vikings could get a top five pick from a QB-needy team in this draft in exchange for McCarthy, allowing them to select either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. That could also play a part in the decision.