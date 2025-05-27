The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to recapture that same magic they had last season as they were atop one of the best teams in the NFC. Unfortunately, their run ended quickly as the Los Angeles Rams knocked them out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round. Since then, they've made a few changes to their team, letting Sam Darnold walk, which has many believe that J.J. McCarthy will now be the starting quarterback moving forward.

The defense has stayed pretty much the same, and they were one of the best units in football last season. There is always room for improvement, and with Jalen Ramsey possibly moving on from the Miami Dolphins, Jason McCourty thinks he can be a good fit for the Vikings.

“Jalen Ramsey is so talented and can play so many positions – slot, safety, corner – I think that would be a ton of fun if you could see Brian Flores using him as a chess piece and moving him all around. Getting him to blitz and do different things to show all of the talents that he has,” McCourty said on the Up & Adams Show.

Since Ramsey has familiarity with Kevin O'Connell, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Vikings trade for him, and he could make an impact on a secondary that is already filled with talent.

Could the Vikings trade for Jalen Ramsey?

Though Ramsey's fit on the Vikings may make perfect sense, it could take a lot to make a trade happen because of his contract. That's probably one of the reasons why nobody has traded for Ramsey yet, as the Dolphins gave him an extension before Week 1 last season, and any team would have to take on that money, according to ESPN's Bill Barnwell.

“The deadline for that breakup won't come until Week 1, when Ramsey's $19 million option bonus comes due,” Barnwell wrote. “Miami already paid him a $4 million bonus in March, so a new team would be on the hook for $21 million in 2025. General manager Chris Grier hasn't been able to find a taker yet, and that's not surprising. The league has been extremely hesitant to pay 30-year-old defensive backs recently…Ramsey is still a good player, but unless he's willing to give up a significant amount of guaranteed money or the Dolphins are willing to eat some of what he's due, it's hard to find a way this ends amicably.”

If a team thinks that Ramsey could be the missing piece for their team, they'll pull the trade, but as of now, it looks like everyone is waiting.