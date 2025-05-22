An insider made a troubling prediction on Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The AFC East franchise is heading into a bit of a make-or-break season. Despite leading the Dolphins to two straight playoff appearances, there are rumors that head coach Mike McDaniel's seat is heating up a bit. In addition, Tua Tagovailoa's contract and uncertain health situation might lead this franchise to explore other options at the quarterback position if 2025 isn't a major bounce-back year.

While there is still plenty of talent on this roster, Miami looks to be trading one of its key defenders this offseason in Jalen Ramsey. The seven-time Pro Bowler has not requested a trade, but all signs indicate he has already played his last season in South Beach. However, ESPN.com senior NFL writer Bill Barnwell recently explained why Ramsey is one of the more untradeable players on the roster.

“The Dolphins signed Ramsey to a new deal with two years of guarantees. That money would have run out after the 2024 season, but Miami extended him with a three-year, $72 million contract just before Week 1 last year, essentially adding an additional $25 million in guarantees to his contract for the 2025 campaign. Well, the Dolphins and Ramsey seem to want another team to be on the hook for those guarantees. In mid-April, long after teams had spent most of their offseason budget for new player additions, the two sides mutually decided they should split up.

The deadline for that breakup won't come until Week 1, when Ramsey's $19 million option bonus comes due. Miami already paid him a $4 million bonus in March, so a new team would be on the hook for $21 million in 2025. General manager Chris Grier hasn't been able to find a taker yet, and that's not surprising. The league has been extremely hesitant to pay 30-year-old defensive backs recently…Ramsey is still a good player, but unless he's willing to give up a significant amount of guaranteed money or the Dolphins are willing to eat some of what he's due, it's hard to find a way this ends amicably.”

While Ramsey is a model pro on the field, he does have a history of causing a stir when things don't go his way off the field. Barnwell mentions how the defensive back showed up to Jacksonville Jaguars training camp in an armored bank truck while looking for a new deal with his team. The Dolphins do want to ensure things don't get combustible, especially for an organization that already has some growing angst. Miami can return to the playoffs in 2025, but consistency, continuity, and health are a must with this group, even though losing Ramsey doesn't exactly help with the team's continuity.