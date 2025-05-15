Just four years into his professional career, fans wondered if blood clots would prevent the injury-riddled Christian Barmore from ever playing an NFL snap again. Five months later, the New England Patriots defensive tackle feels as good as he ever has.

Barmore, 25, believes he is ready to return for the Patriots' 2025 season opener, he told ESPN. After being cleared to return to football activity, the 2021 second-round pick plans to attend the team's organized team activities, commonly referenced as OTAs, in late May.

“Yeah, [the season opener is] the goal,” Barmore said. “I just have to keep following the medical team, but everything is looking really well… Feeling good, more confidence in myself, back to my breathing. Talking my smack. All of that. [I'm] really blessed.”

Barmore was limited to just four games in 2024. He began the year on injured reserve after being diagnosed with blood clots in the 2024 offseason. The 315-pound enforcer returned in Week 11 but was placed back on IR one month later due to a symptom flare-up. Barmore believes the issue is now firmly behind him, he told ESPN.

Before injuries derailed him, Barmore was on the verge of breaking through as a potential All-Pro talent. He racked up 64 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, in 2023, leading to a $92 million extension the following offseason.

Christian Barmore joins rejuvenated Patriots defense in 2025

Barmore's return could not come at a better time for the Patriots, who begin a new era in 2025. As Mike Vrabel gears up to take over for the recently dismissed Jerod Mayo, New England's defense has looked its best in the last decade.

After hiring Vrabel, the Patriots front office built the team's defense by signing Milton Williams, Carlton Davis III, Robert Spillane, Harold Landry III and Jack Gibbens in free agency. Depending on how well defensive coordinator Terrell Williams finds his footing with the team, the unit could easily be one of the league's best in 2025.

Williams, in particular, is an exciting addition for Barmore. The former Philadelphia Eagles star joins Barmore to form one of the NFL's best interior defensive line tandems.