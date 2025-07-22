2025 is the start of a new era for the New England Patriots. The team is entering head coach Mike Vrabel's first year at the helm, and both the organization as well as its fans are excited for this new era. Before each home game, the Patriots come out to Black Sabbath's “Crazy Train.”

The legendary Ozzy Osbourne's voice hypes up Pats fans every Sunday at Gillette Stadium, and the team's official X, formerly Twitter, account paid tribute to the rock star after he passed away on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who provided the iconic intro for Patriots games for over 20 years. Condolences to his family and all who mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/n21dmLvBzj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the passing of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who provided the iconic intro for Patriots games for over 20 years,” posted the team's official account on the social media platform. “Condolences to his family and all who mourn his loss.”

Osbourne's legendary voice is known around the world, especially in the world of sports. In addition to being a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, he's also a WWE Hall of Famer. He sold-out stadiums around the world and performed during halftime of the 2022 season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Fans everywhere have undoubtedly heard “I'm goin' off the rails on a crazy train,” New England fans included. The sports world will certainly miss the iconic presence of Osbourne.

Patriots, sports world hit hard by loss of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne

Osbourne and Black Sabbath's “Crazy Train” is always a favorite among sports fans worldwide. Another song of the band's, “War Pigs,” is very popular as well. WWE utilizes it for the theme song of “Survivor Series: War Games.”

Chances are, if you're a fan of any of the world's major sports, you've heard Ozzy Osbourne's iconic voice. Patriots fans certainly have. So have many other fans worldwide, as tributes from teams like Aston Villa in the English Premier League have poured in.

The Patriots will certainly continue the tradition of coming out to “Crazy Train.” It is, after all, one of the greatest hype songs in sports history. Let's see if the song can lend a little more energy to the Pats in 2025 as they embark on their latest effort to return to the glory that Vrabel helped lead them to as a player.