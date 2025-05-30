After getting released by the New England Patriots in March, David Andrews is calling it a career.

The longtime Patriots center is set to announce his retirement from the NFL on Monday, June 2, the team announced. Andrews will make the announcement during a ceremonial press conference.

Andrews was one of the longest tenured players in the Patriots' organization at the time he was released in March. New England signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015, making him one of the few players remaining from Bill Belichick's tenure as head coach.

The Patriots' decision to take a flyer on Andrews paid major dividends. He spent his entire career with the Patriots, starting in 121 of the 124 games he played in. Andrews also gave the Patriots stability at center, consistently grading out as one of Pro Football Focus' best players at the position.

That stability helped the Patriots extend their dynasty run through the end of the 2010s. He started in three Super Bowls, helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII. In Super Bowl LIII, Andrews was part of the collaborative effort to slow down Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who only had two pressures and didn't record a sack in that game.

This Monday, June 2, the Patriots will celebrate the career of 2-time Super Bowl Champion David Andrews. pic.twitter.com/yXwqtq2iLP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Andrews missed the 2019 season due to blood clots, his play in the first four seasons of his career earned him a spot on the Patriots' 2010s All-Decade Team. When he returned from the ailment in 2020, Andrews played in all but seven games in the ensuing four seasons. However, Andrews missed the majority of the 2024 season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 4.

Article Continues Below

That injury caused the Patriots to release Andrews with an injury designation. New England also released longtime long snapper Joe Cardona this offseason. Cardona, who joined the Patriots as part of the 2015 draft class alongside Andrews, was the last player from the Patriots' 2018 Super Bowl-winning squad following Andrews' release.

What Patriots owner Robert Kraft said of David Andrews

When Andrews was released, he got rare treatment from the team. Patriots owner Robert Kraft thanked Andrews for the 10 years he spent with the organization.