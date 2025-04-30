The New England Patriots have released veteran long snapper Joe Cardona, marking another significant move in what is shaping up to be a major roster overhaul. Cardona, who joined the team in 2015 as a fifth-round pick out of the Naval Academy, had been a steady and reliable presence on special teams for ten seasons. Known for his consistency and leadership, Cardona quietly became one of the franchise’s longest-tenured players and a respected figure in the locker room.

His release follows closely behind that of veteran center David Andrews, another key figure from the Patriots' recent era of success. Andrews, who signed with New England as an undrafted free agent in 2015, started more than 120 regular-season games and played a crucial role in helping the team win two Super Bowl titles.

Over the past decade, he earned a reputation for his toughness, leadership, and resilience, returning from a life-threatening pulmonary embolism in 2019 and battling various injuries, including a shoulder issue in 2024.

The departure of both Andrews and Cardona signals a philosophical shift under new head coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots are clearly focused on getting younger around quarterback Drake Maye, increasing salary cap flexibility, and building toward the future. These moves reflect a broader strategy to reshape the roster and move past a period defined by veteran leadership and championship pedigree.

To address the long snapper position, the Patriots have drafted Julian Ashby, a free agent acquisition intended to bring new competition to special teams. Ashby’s signing suggests that the team is not only planning for the future but also actively evaluating every position group with fresh eyes. According to the team’s official free agency tracker, Ashby is one of several new faces brought in as part of an offseason strategy to revitalize the roster.

In a statement following Andrews’ release, team owner Robert Kraft praised his contributions as “a shining example” of leadership and dedication. While Cardona did not receive a public statement at the time of his release, his quiet impact over the years was evident to coaches, teammates, and fans alike.

As New England turns the page, the exits of Andrews and Cardona close a memorable chapter in the franchise’s history. Their legacies of professionalism and toughness will remain part of the team’s foundation as a new generation of Patriots prepares to take the field.