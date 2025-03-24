Heading into the offseason, the New England Patriots had some serious decisions to make about their 2025 NFL roster construction.

On one hand, the team had the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which would guarantee them, at worst, their fourth-favorite player in this year's class. With that being said, the Pats also entered the offseason with the most cap space of any team in the NFL and used it well, adding starting-caliber performers like Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry, Morgan Moses, Garrett Bardbury, and beyond with almost $300 million out the door in new contract.

How, one may wonder, does this flurry of free agency spending impact what the Patriots will do in the 2025 NFL Draft? Well, in an interview with MassLive, general manager Eliot Wolf answered that very question, letting outside observers know that New England won't be reaching for needs now that many are filled heading into the draft.

“The best player available is going to be the way it is,” Wolf said via MassLive.com. “Maybe we went for need a little bit too much last year. Obviously, that culminated in us drafting Drake Maye, so it wasn't all bad. But, just moving forward, it's taking the best player and understanding that we've filled a lot of needs already in free agency.”

Whoa, does that mean the Patriots could bypass a left tackle prospect, be that Will Campbell or fast-riser Armand Membou, to take the top talent on the board, be that Michigan's Mason Graham or Travis Hunter/Abdul Carter, should they drop?

With eight more picks outside of the first 32, including picks 38, 69, 77, and 106, New England should be able to fill out their depth chart with young, ascending players that they feel fit the “Patriots Way.” While only time will tell which players fit that bill and if they are truly the “best player available,” Wolf did famously hand the Los Angeles Chargers Ladd McConkey in a trade down for Ja'lynn Polk last spring, so the idea of adding the best possible talent to Mike Vrabel's roster is usually a recipe for success, especially when a few of those pick hit big.