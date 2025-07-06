The Michigan football team made a big splash in the recruiting world on Friday as it landed a commitment from four-star 2026 wide receiver Travis Johnson. The Wolverines have had trouble landing elite WR talent in recent years, but their 2026 class has a good amount of skill. Johnson is definitely a big add for head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff, and he recently discussed what drew him to Michigan.

Travis Johnson had a lot of good options for college, and he took official visits to multiple elite programs. The Michigan football team felt like the right one.

“Michigan was the best fit for me,” Johnson said, according to an article from Rivals. “Coach Bellamy and coach Moore, we clicked from day one when they offered me. Then Chip Lindsey, the new offensive coordinator, I love the new system, and with Bryce Underwood being the new quarterback I could see myself thrive there for sure.”

In terms of what stood out, it was who Johnson was able to meet at Michigan. He knows that he will be able to make a lot of good connections with the Wolverines.

“The people,” Johnson said. “It’s Michigan. It has a big network. The people are good. All of my guys from Virginia are there.”

Recruits are often drawn to Michigan’s culture, and that stood out to Johnson as well. The fact that the program recently won a national title was the cherry on top.

“Just the culture for real and they won the (national championship) two years ago,” Johnson added. “I want to win one, too. I’m trying my best, going to give my hardest every step of the way to try and get another one.”

All in all, Johnson is feeling good about his decision.

“It’s amazing to be a Michigan man,” he said.

The 2026 Michigan football recruiting class is in fantastic shape, and players like Travis Johnson are why. Sherrone Moore is going to have another terrific recruiting class.