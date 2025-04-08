Ahead of his eighth year in the NFL, Harold Landry III is excited to reunite with Mike Vrabel as a member of the New England Patriots. Having played for Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, Landry believes the veteran head coach best utilizes his skill set.

One month after signing with the Patriots in free agency, Landry admitted that Vrabel's hiring was one of the main reasons he joined the team in his Tuesday afternoon press conference. Amid the best stretch of his career, Landry said he is “excited” to reconcile with Vrabel.

“[Mike Vrabel] has meant a lot,” Landry said. “He's played a big role in my development as a player and also as a person. I was excited to come back. He knows my skill set, he knows how I operate, and I think throughout my career, he and his staff have done a great job of putting me in positions to go out, be productive and help the team. That's what I'm looking forward to. That was one of the main reasons why I came here because I knew Vrabes and his staff knew me.”

Harold Landry III says that one of the main reasons he signed with New England was the opportunity to play for Mike Vrabel again: "…He's played a big role in my development as a player and also as a person. And I was excited to come back because he knows my skillset, he knows… pic.twitter.com/mdTNJqgjB5 — Tom Carroll (@yaboiTCfresh) April 8, 2025

Landry also called Vrabel “one of the boys,” saying it makes it easier for him to connect with his players. With Vrabel being a former linebacker, Landry also believes his head coach has a clear focus for him within the defense.

Landry is coming off the best three-year run of his career, two of them with Vrabel. Despite missing the entire 2022 season, the 28-year-old has 31.5 sacks over his past three years. Though he is four years removed from a career-high 12-sack campaign in 2021, Landry is coming off a nine-sack season in 2024.

Harold Landry III joins Patriots' reformed linebacker room

With the Patriots overhauling the position in the offseason, Landry is not the only new linebacker to join the team. Landry joins Robert Spillane and former Titans teammate Jack Gibbens as new anchors of New England's defense in 2025.

Spillane, Landry and Gibbens will compete with incumbent starters Jahlani Tavai and Christian Elliss in training camp. Tavai led the team with 115 tackles in 2024, but Spillane is also coming off a 100-tackle campaign, leading the Las Vegas Raiders with 158 stops. Regardless of who emerges as starters in the fall, the Patriots' new linebacking corps is shaping up to be one of the best in the league.