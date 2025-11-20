Stephen A. Smith turned heads on Thursday morning after calling New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye a liar for not knowing that Cam Newton is on ESPN's “First Take.” Not long after that clip went viral, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy went on a rant calling out Smith.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur and sports personality claims that Smith owes Maye, the Patriots' organization, and himself an apology for calling the second-year quarterback a liar. Portnoy defends why Drake Maye doesn't know that Newton is a recurring guest on “First Take,” and admits that he didn't know either.

“Stephen A. Smith called Drake Maye a liar,” said Portnoy. “He called him a liar. This all stems from Cam Newton, who he can have opinions. Cam Newton can say whatever he wants. He said the Pats are fool's gold because of the easy schedule. And they asked Drake Maye about that comment, and he's like, ‘I don't even honestly know what show Cam Newton is on.' And then, Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take,' calls Drake Maye a liar. Challenges his manhood.

“You don't call a man a liar,” continued Dave Portnoy. “[Smith] owes [Maye] an apology… ‘First Take' since Skip [Bayless] left, it's been a revolving door. People in, out. I, hand to God, had no idea Cam Newton was on that show… I had absolutely no idea was on it. I didn't even know Cam Newton worked for ESPN. I thought he did his own gig. So, to call Drake Maye a man of honor, a man of integrity. To call him a liar, you say his family are liars… Well, you owe us, me, Drake Maye, the Krafts, all Patriots fans an apology.”

Article Continues Below

.@stephenasmith owes patriot nation, Drake Maye and me an apology. pic.twitter.com/Xfp7TRafQq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 20, 2025

It's not hard to imagine why Maye doesn't know that Newton is a recurring guest on “First Take.” The show airs during the week in the morning. The Patriots' quarterback is likely in the building, preparing or participating in practice.

Drake Maye has certainly taken a big jump in year two in New England. Through 11 games played this season, the 23-year-old quarterback has thrown for 2,836 passing yards (league high) and 20 touchdowns while completing 71.9% of his pass attempts (league high).