Approaching their Week 12 road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots’ passing attack, led by quarterback Drake Maye, picked up a punch with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte returning to full practice on Wednesday, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. Boutte had missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury sustained in Week 9’s narrow 24-23 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Boutte has been an essential contributor for New England this season. He recorded 23 receptions for 431 yards and five touchdowns in nine games before the injury, averaging 18.7 yards per catch on 31 targets. According to the PFSN Wide Receiver Impact Metric, he ranks as the seventh-most influential receiver in the league, providing a reliable option on third downs and deep passing situations.

While his snap count could be slightly reduced in favor of Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, Boutte’s return gives Maye his top deep-threat weapon back as the Patriots endeavor for a ninth consecutive victory under head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England, currently 9-2 and in first place in the AFC East, has been managing injuries across their roster but showed encouraging progress at Wednesday’s practice. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned to practice in a limited role after missing the past three games with a toe injury. The 27-year-old had started all 11 games before his absence, rushing for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

Other full participants included running back Terrell Jennings (knee), linebacker Christian Elliss (hip), and defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (ankle). Limited participants featured tight end Austin Hooper (concussion) and linebacker Harold Landry (knee), among others.

The Patriots rank ninth in total offense (357.0 yards per game) and seventh in passing (244.1 yards) this season, while their defense is among the league’s best, allowing just 18.7 points per game and leading the NFL in rush defense (84.7 yards per game).

New England has historically dominated the series against Cincinnati, leading 18-10 overall and winning eight of the last 10 meetings. The Patriots also hold a 4-2 record at Paycor Stadium, including a 16-10 win in last year’s season opener.

The Patriots and Bengals will square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.