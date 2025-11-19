The New England Patriots continue to monitor the status of running back Rhamondre Stevenson as he works toward a return from a toe injury. Stevenson's comeback would arrive at a pivotal time for a team fighting to maintain momentum and for fantasy football managers trying to make sense of New England's shifting backfield.

Stevenson has missed the past three games after being injured in the Patriots' win over Cleveland in Week 8. New England chose caution with a Thursday game in Week 11, giving the veteran extra time to recover. Head coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Stevenson to practice this week, which puts him on track to play against the Cincinnati Bengals if he responds well.

His return would ignite immediate questions because rookie TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as a major contributor during Stevenson's absence. Henderson has become a reliable option for quarterback Drake Maye in both the run game and the passing game. He produced 31 fantasy points against Tampa Bay and followed with 32.3 points against the New York Jets. His workload expanded to nearly 16 rushing attempts per game without Stevenson in the lineup, compared to fewer than seven when both were active.

The Patriots have a one-two punch at running back

Maye praised the pair earlier in the season by calling them a one-two punch, but the balance remains unclear. Henderson has rushed for 492 yards and five touchdowns while adding another score as a receiver. Stevenson has totaled 279 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, along with 169 receiving yards, but his ball security issues have resurfaced with three fumbles.

New England understands that Henderson deserves a significant role, yet the staff has leaned on Stevenson when healthy. In the first eight weeks, Stevenson played more than sixty percent of the snaps and averaged between fifteen and eighteen touches per game. His power running helps stabilize play action and short yardage situations, areas the Patriots value in tight contests.

The Patriots enter Week 12 on an eight-game winning streak with a favorable matchup against a Bengals defense that has struggled against the run. How New England divides carries between Stevenson and Henderson could shape both the game plan and fantasy football decisions as the stretch run arrives.