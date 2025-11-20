The New England Patriots have looked incredible on the field in the 2025 NFL season, and a major reason behind their success is undeniably the play under center of quarterback Drake Maye.

The former North Carolina Tar Heels star signal-caller is putting together a terrific second season in the pros. Through 11 games, Maye is leading the league in passing yards and completion percentage. He is also second in passer rating and fourth in passing touchdowns, as noted by Mark Daniels of MassLive.

But despite the impressive numbers he's put up so far in the 2025 NFL campaign, it doesn't seem that success has gotten to Maye's head.

“Probably the reason I am is we haven’t had a bye yet,” Maye said about why he's high up there in the leaderboards of the aforementioned stats, per Daniels.

Article Continues Below

To date, the 23-year-old Maye has 2,836 passing yards to go with 20 touchdowns against five interceptions on a 71.9 percent completion rate and a 113.2 passer rating. For what it's worth, Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is second overall with 2,691 passing yards in 11 games played a well.

At the end of the day, what matters the most for Maye and the Patriots isn't the individual stats he's been putting up but winning, which they have done a lot this season. After beating the New York Jets at home in Week 11, 27-14, the Pats improved to 9-2 and extended their win streak to eight games — a stretch that includes victories against the likes of the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Up next for New England is a Week 12 date with the Cincinnati Bengals on the road and a Week 13 showdown versus the New York Giants. As for their bye, the Patriots will get that extra week of rest in Week 14.