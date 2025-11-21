The New England Patriots will put their eight-game winning streak on the line when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

It should be an interesting one as quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to make his much-needed return for the Bengals, who have only won three games. He has not played since Week 2 after suffering a turf toe injury.

His return might mean that veteran Joe Flacco would be relegated to the bench, although it remains unclear who will start against New England, as of writing.

As for the Patriots, they're more than ready to face whoever's under center for the Bengals.

“If (Burrow) plays, he plays. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. He’s a great quarterback, but Flacco’s a great quarterback. It’s not like it’s night and day between the differences of them,” said Christian Gonzalez in a report from Mass Live's Mark Daniels.

Article Continues Below

K'Vaon Chaisson admitted that he reviewed film of both Burrow and Flacco, who has played impressively for the Bengals since being acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in October.

“You definitely have an open ear for both of them. You’ve got to prepare for both. Two different styles of quarterback. Both are still very good, very high IQ, and know where they want to go with the ball,” added Chaisson.

The 28-year-old Burrow has been a full participant in practice this week. If he does start against New England, he will have a marquee matchup against quarterback Drake Maye, who has been on an MVP-type run.

Whoever the Bengals decide to start, one thing's clear for the Patriots: They will face someone named Joe.