Nearly three full decades after his final season with the team, Bill Parcells will finally be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. While his bitter divorce from Robert Kraft and the franchise undoubtedly led to the delay, the two sides set their differences aside to give the legendary coach the recognition he deserves.

The team announced the Hall of Fame induction on social media, which Kraft confirmed to reporters at the NFL owners meeting on Friday morning. Kraft said he called the retired coach with the offer a week before the announcement, which Parcells accepted.

“In the early 1900s, the Patriots were in disarray, but the hiring of Bill Parcells in 1993, a two-time Super Bowl champion, brought instant credibility to the franchise,” Kraft said in the team's announcement. “As a five-time finalist for our Hall of Fame, I am sure he would have been voted in eventually, but I wanted to expedite the process so he can enjoy the ceremony. I look forward to welcoming Bill back to Foxborough and celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.”

As one of the most successful coaches in NFL history, Parcells coached the Patriots from 1993 to 1996. In his short tenure, Parcells turned a previously dysfunctional organization into championship contenders, guiding the team to its second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 1996.

Despite his success, Parcells left the team on bad terms in the 1997 offseason after multiple disagreements with Kraft's ownership style. He voiced his displeasure with Kraft taking control of team decisions, leading to his infamous quote:

“If they want you to cook the dinner, they at least ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.”

Patriots' success since Bill Parcells era

The Patriots will be the second organization of which Parcells is honored in its Hall of Fame. The well-traveled coach is already a member of the New York Giants' Ring of Honor, a recognition he received in 2010. Parcells coached the Giants to two Super Bowls in 1986 and 1990, guiding the simultaneous rise of both himself and the franchise.

Although Parcells' four-year run ended in turmoil, it allowed the Patriots to get back on the right track. Parcells would be succeeded by Pete Carroll, who only lasted three seasons before getting the axe. However, the team's subsequent hire of Bill Belichick resulted in the best move in franchise history.

Dealing with the leftover residue of Carroll's unsuccessful stint, Belichick went just 5-11 in his first season. Yet, the following season resulted in the storied rise of Tom Brady, who led the team back to its first Super Bowl since Parcells' 1996 season. Belichick and Brady went on to win Super Bowl XXXVI, the Patriots' first championship.

The rest of the Belichick-Brady era is one no fan needs to be reminded of. The pair would go on to win five more Super Bowls over the next 17 years to establish one of the longest and most dominant dynasties in all of sports. Both Brady and Belichick have since parted with the team, making way for the team's current chapter with new head coach Mike Vrabel.