As the New England Patriots take on the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game on Sunday, the team has made some moves ahead of the crucial matchup. With the Patriots battling injuries, the team was hoping some players, like defensive end Darrell Taylor, could give them a boost, but he would be released by the team, though in an unconventional way.

Taylor's release from New England was announced at 4:00 p.m. (EST), but the media and fans found out in head coach Mike Vrabel's press conference on Friday afternoon. It would come after a question asked by a media member about Taylor adjusting to his new team, with Vrabel's response being as blunt as possible.

“How's Darrell Taylor gotten acclimated so far?” a reporter asked Vrabel.

“Uh, yeah. We released Darrell Taylor. We’ll put that out here at 4:00. So not very well,” Vrabel responded.

It's safe to say, as Vrabel said, that Taylor was not getting fully adjusted to the team, especially ahead of a consequential game like Sunday against the Broncos, where the winner earns a spot representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots signed Darrell Taylor not too long ago

While the Patriots take on the Broncos in the AFC Championship game, it would have been a prime opportunity for Taylor to make an impact with injuries like Harold Taylor, who's out for Sunday's contest. Taylor signed to New England's practice squad in the lead-up to the AFC divisional round win over the Houston Texans.

Taylor had cleared waivers, funny enough, from Houston, allowing the Patriots to turn around the defensive lineman, who was a second-round pick in 2020.

“Well, we had conversations with him in free agency,” Vrabel said to media members last week, via Yahoo Sports. “Ended up going somewhere else. And then, when he became available, we got together and had a conversation and were able to bring him in.”

At any rate, as Taylor looks for his next football opportunity, New England is focused on taking down Denver on Sunday, looking to extend their already impressive season.