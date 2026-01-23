With New England Patriots star Harold Landry out for the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos, the team needed to look for a new game captain. As the Patriots look to overcome the injury report to beat the Broncos and reach the Super Bowl again, head coach Mike Vrabel needs a voice to lead the team, as he found his guy.

According to Mark Daniels, Vrabek announced that New England linebacker Anfernee Jennings will be the game captain for the crucial game on Sunday.

“Mike Vrabel says that Anfernee Jennings will be game captain for Sunday's AFC Championship game,” Daniels wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

While it's a change from Landry, Jennings has been with the Patriots since 2020, being a familiar face that the locker room could look to for motivation. There's no doubt that Vrabel thought the same, giving him the honors in what has been a productive week in preparation.

“Vrabel on the Patriots week: ‘Good energy. Good juice today. Great meetings,'” Andrew Callahan wrote on X.

Patriots' Anfernee Jennings on preparing for the Broncos

Article Continues Below

With the Patriots clashing with the Broncos, the team has to be careful about their expectations for the matchup, as the football world is counting out Denver for losing its starting quarterback, Bo Nix, due to a season-ending ankle injury. Still, the team is led by veteran head coach Sean Payton, whom Jennings himself credited when talking to the media this week.

“He’s always, I feel like, been an offensive guru in this league,” Jennings said on Payton, according to Heavy. “Somebody that knows how to use multiple personnel groups to create the types of plays that benefit the guys on the team.”

“We’ve got to do a good job of preparing this week,” Jennings continued. “I know they had the injury [to Nix], but those guys want to win just like we want to win. We’ve got to do a good job preparing and getting our bodies ready to go and be locked in.”

Jennings now faces former teammate Jarrett Stidham as New England takes on the Broncos on Sunday.