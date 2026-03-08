A significant roster change is underway in New England as the front office prepares to release veteran receiver Stefon Diggs. Following a surprising appearance in the Super Bowl during Mike Vrabel's first season as head coach, the team has notified the four-time Pro Bowler that he will enter free agency on March 11.

This move will provide the franchise with approximately $16.6 million in additional cap space to support rising star quarterback Drake Maye.

While Diggs was a consistent target for Maye throughout the season, recording over 1,100 yards, his departure leaves a noticeable gap in the team's aerial attack.

After all this, Diggs shared a heartfelt farewell with fans on social media, saying that they are all family forever.

According to ESPN, Steve Smith, who played receiver in the NFL for 16 seasons and is now an analyst for NFL Network with expertise in evaluating wide receivers, believes that many are looking in the wrong direction.

Smith suggests that the team might prioritize the tight end position rather than pursuing a high-profile wideout.

“I think the thing people aren't paying attention to with New England is the tight end position. They may make some moves that could surprise people,” Smith said in a phone interview.

He references the history of coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has traditionally relied on dynamic tight ends to exploit the middle of the field.

While rumors link the team to star receivers like A.J. Brown and DJ Moore, Smith argues that investing in players such as Isaiah Likely or Chig Okonkwo might be a more effective long-term strategy.

This approach addresses a pressing need, as current tight ends Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are both 31 years old. Additionally, it allows the young receiving corps, including Kayshon Boutte and Efton Chism III, to gain experience without being overshadowed by high-cost acquisitions.

With around $57 million in total cap space, the organization has the flexibility to target versatile players that fit McDaniels' scheme while building a sustainable foundation around their young quarterback.