With the season already underway and preparations building for Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked Friday about former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s decision to block the team’s scouts from attending practices at the University of North Carolina. Vrabel took a measured stance when pressed on Belichick’s move, distancing the Patriots from the issue.

“That’s an individual choice. And we’ll cross that bridge when we look at individual players,” he told reporters, according to Mark Daniels X post.

Mike Vrabel's statement on Bill Belichick banning Patriots scouts from UNC practices:

Vrabel’s response followed reports that Belichick, now leading the UNC program, had barred Patriots representatives from evaluating the Tar Heels' practices, according to CBS Sports. The reasoning was connected to how Belichick felt he had been treated after leaving New England. Vrabel, however, kept his remarks centered on the Patriots’ scouting priorities without directly criticizing his former coach.

The decision has been confirmed by multiple outlets and is part of a broader access policy implemented by Belichick. Scouts from the other 31 NFL teams are allowed to attend only three practices and face restrictions on speaking with coaches or staff members. Belichick took the policy further by explicitly prohibiting Patriots scouts, separating them from the treatment other franchises receive.

For New England, Vrabel emphasized that the organization will continue preparing its current roster while avoiding further escalation of the issue. He framed Belichick’s ban as a matter the Patriots would only address if and when they evaluate UNC players individually. His short but clear comments underlined that the block on Patriots scouts represents only a minor piece of a much larger evaluation process.

Belichick’s ban has drawn attention, given his long tenure in Foxborough and his abrupt departure after more than two decades with the Patriots. His arrival at UNC has included limiting visibility at practices, one of the most notable moves early in his tenure. While that backdrop continues to generate discussion, Vrabel’s remarks ensured that the Patriots’ public position remained steady and professional.