It's been a rough week for the North Carolina football program, which got shellacked at home by the TCU Horned Frogs to open up the Bill Belichick era. Belichick was known for his stark demeanor and winning ways during his time with the New England Patriots, but those traits haven't carried over to his stint in Chapel Hill quite yet.

Recently, Belichick took an indirect jab at his former NFL team with a move regarding North Carolina practices.

“Bill Belichick has banned #Patriots scouts from attending UNC practices to scout their players,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from John Middlekauf.

“NFL scouts in general have faced hurdles scouting UNC players so far under Belichick’s tenure at North Carolina,” he added.

Fans in the comment section had thoughts on the move.

“How can this do anything BUT hurt the players futures?” wondered one fan.

“After last game, what scouts are going to UNC?” joked another.

“I see the relationship between Kraft and Belichick is still thriving,” added one commenter, noting the at times tense relationship between Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft during his time in New England.

An interesting move

It's unclear which players on North Carolina NFL scouts would want to take a look at after the Tar Heels' brutal home loss against an unranked TCU squad.

Funnily enough, North Carolina actually raced out to an early 7-0 lead in this game on their first drive before getting demolished the rest of the way, resulting in the ultimate 34-point final margin of defeat.

The good news for Tar Heels fans is that there is plenty of time for Belichick to sort things out as the season progresses. It should also be noted that North Carolina has never been known as a football powerhouse school, and any expectations for Belichick to turn it into one overnight were probably unrealistic.

In any case, the team will now gear up for another home game, this time against Charlotte on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.