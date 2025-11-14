Rob Gronkowski laughed his way through a delicate hometown question on NFL on Prime, then made his loyalties clear. He grew up cheering for Buffalo but still backs the New England Patriots “98% of the time.”

Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick asked Gronkowski whether he felt guilty about terrorizing Buffalo’s defense for a decade. Gronkowski smiled, admitted the Buffalo Sabres were his “hometown team” and that he “does root for the Bills a little bit,” before quickly adding that the Patriots get the vast majority of his support. The exchange landed as playful honesty from one of the league’s most recognizable personalities.

Gronk: “I’ll always be a Bills fan, but I’ll always be a huuuuge Buffalo Sabres fan” pic.twitter.com/5tUAVmDTNh — Kristen Kimmick (@Kimmick86) November 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gronkowski’s career sits at the intersection of regional loyalties and legacy. The four-time All-Pro tight end grew into a Patriots icon after arriving in New England, but the Buffalo roots never fully left him. He even flirted with the idea of joining the Bills late in his playing days, a near-miss that adds context to his admission.

Gronkowski’s answer felt calibrated rather than controversial. He’s one of those rare athletes whose personality lets him toggle between ribbing and reverence without setting off locker-room fireworks.

For the Patriots, it’s an easy storyline to absorb. New England doesn’t need a former star to disown his roots; they just want him to keep representing the brand on Sundays and in retirement appearances. Gronkowski still shows up for team events and remains woven into the Patriots’ cultural fabric, from the patented Gronk Spike to viral moments at alumni gatherings.

Gronkowski’s comments also landed in a moment when his bond with the New England Patriots deepened. On Nov. 12, 2025, he signed a ceremonial one-day contract to officially retire as a Patriot, fulfilling his longtime wish and honoring the wish of late friend and philanthropist Susan Hurley, who asked him to make the moment official.

The stage-setting moment felt fitting for a player who finished his career with 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns, and whose persona will forever be tied to New England. At the retirement signing, Gronkowski pledged his allegiance to the New England fans, stating that it was fitting that he retired with the Patriots.