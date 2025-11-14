You know you're having a good season when fans are chanting three letters: M-V-P. That's exactly what's been happening to New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

On Thursday, the Patriots hosted the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, and Maye made sure to make an impact early, leading strong drives in the second quarter to set up back-to-back touchdowns for running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Henderson found the end zone again in the third quarter after Maye threw him a six-yard pass.

TRE BALL FOR TRE. NYJvsNE on Prime Video

TRE BALL FOR TRE. NYJvsNE on Prime Video

Fans at the venue expressed their appreciation for the 23-year-old signal-caller with a familiar chant. According to The Athletic's Chad Graff, it got too loud, even for the Patriots.

“Patriots players in the huddle are asking the crowd at Gillette Stadium to quiet down because the MVP chants for Drake Maye are so loud,” reported Graff on X.

Well, who can blame the fans? The Patriots have been starving for an identity since the end of the era of former star Tom Brady and former coach Bill Belichick. With Maye looking very much like the Patriots' savior, the fans have been reinvigorated.

New England has not been to the playoffs for the past three seasons. But barring any unforeseen issues, the team is on its way to end the drought.

Coach Mike Vrabel also deserves credit for unlocking Maye in his sophomore season, trusting the third overall pick enough to hand him the keys and allow him to play his style.

As of writing, the Patriots are still ahead of the Jets in the fourth quarter, 27-14.