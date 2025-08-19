The New England Patriots seem to have found a few talented UDFAs this offseason. First, rookie receiver Efton Chism III received plenty of pop during training camp. Now one undrafted defensive player has a chance of making the final roster in New England.

Patriots linebackers coach Mike Smith heaped praise on rookie Elijah Ponder during a recent interview.

“Watching him coming out, because he was a guy that nobody was looking at, but if you look at his athletic ability, it’s off the charts,” Smith said, per Mark Daniels of MassLive. “He’s a big rusher. He moves great in space. He’s not scared to go put his face right down the middle if you saw him in game. But he’s got this very rare ability of picking up things quick and look like he’s done it from Day 1. It’s just remarkable. That is another one that has an extremely bright future. Probably one of the best (undrafted) free agent pickups that I’ve ever seen.”

That is incredibly high praise from Smith, who played linebacker with the Ravens for three seasons.

Ponder joined the Patriots as a UDFA out of Cal Poly.

Could Elijah Ponder make the Patriots' final roster?

Ponder spent much of training camp as a core special team.

But he starting taking practice reps with the first-team defense after a strong preseason showing in Minnesota.

“I’m fired up about that kid. He’s got a vet feel to him,” Smith added. “Another guy, just last game, you look at a rush where he got chipped – and usually when you get chipped the tackle is sitting back because he’s waiting for you. The tackle’s set at 4 yards, which is our decision point. But he did something simple as an in and out and replaced his step… just like that. No wasted movement. It just gave me goosebumps.”

Now there is a good chance that Ponder makes New England's 53-man roster, likely as a special teamer.

Smith cautioned that Ponder still has plenty more to learn. But the early returns are certainly promising.

“He’s got a ways to go, though,” Smith said. “Don’t get that twisted, but his movement ability and his knowledge and how smart he is and how fast he picks up things. It’s remarkable.”

Patriots fans should watch out for Ponder throughout the rest of the preseason.

Next up for New England is their preseason finale against New York on Thursday night.