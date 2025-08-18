Do the New England Patriots have one more big trade in them? They have already made a major splash this offseason, signing free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Despite that signing, New England is still in a position to make a big move. They currently have the highest available cap space in the league, so they certainly have the financials to pull off a trade.

Patriots vice-president Eliot Wolf's recent statement seems to hint that the team is looking to make one more blockbuster move. “Eliot Wolf says the Patriots would be willing to trade away a 1st or 2nd-round pick if it was best for the team,” Phil Perry reported. “Worth noting with big names out there still looking for deals.”

Some potential trade candidates include Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. All three players are holding out or holding for a contract extension from their current team. The Patriots could look to trade for one of these players, who are holding out for a new contract, and give them the new deal that they desire.

Article Continues Below

Would this be a smart move? Unlikely. The Patriots are not yet in win-now mode. All three players would be an upgrade for New England, but it's likely not enough to move the needle in the AFC. There are just too many contenders in the AFC right now for a trade like this to make a major impact on the scene. Giving Drake Maye and the team one more year to get their feet underneath them would be more beneficial in the long term instead of making a win-now move.

Still, perhaps the Patriots can explore other trade options that involve players who fit their timeline. They can also use that large cap space to sign other players who can help develop the Patriots' culture and give their young players some much-needed guidance.

More Patriots News
New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. WR Efton Chism III faces a mystery injury as Patriots Mike Vrabel provides updates, raising questions about his preseason breakout and roster hopes.
Patriots’ preseason star dealing with mystery injuryYasmin Edañol ·
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Patriots’ Drake Maye makes confession after uneven preseason showing vs. VikingsEvan Dammarell ·
Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) reacts after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Patriots’ undrafted WR makes charge for 53-man roster spotJaren Kawada ·
New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Vrabel
Patriots fans can’t believe the latest Kyle Dugger blunderZachary Howell ·
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Patriots’ Drake Maye draws honest Josh McDaniels admissionZachary Weinberger ·
Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs after the catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in the background
Patriots’ Mike Vrabel gets feisty with reporter amid Stefon Diggs questionJosue Pavon ·