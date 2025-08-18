Do the New England Patriots have one more big trade in them? They have already made a major splash this offseason, signing free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Despite that signing, New England is still in a position to make a big move. They currently have the highest available cap space in the league, so they certainly have the financials to pull off a trade.

Patriots vice-president Eliot Wolf's recent statement seems to hint that the team is looking to make one more blockbuster move. “Eliot Wolf says the Patriots would be willing to trade away a 1st or 2nd-round pick if it was best for the team,” Phil Perry reported. “Worth noting with big names out there still looking for deals.”

Some potential trade candidates include Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons. All three players are holding out or holding for a contract extension from their current team. The Patriots could look to trade for one of these players, who are holding out for a new contract, and give them the new deal that they desire.

Would this be a smart move? Unlikely. The Patriots are not yet in win-now mode. All three players would be an upgrade for New England, but it's likely not enough to move the needle in the AFC. There are just too many contenders in the AFC right now for a trade like this to make a major impact on the scene. Giving Drake Maye and the team one more year to get their feet underneath them would be more beneficial in the long term instead of making a win-now move.

Still, perhaps the Patriots can explore other trade options that involve players who fit their timeline. They can also use that large cap space to sign other players who can help develop the Patriots' culture and give their young players some much-needed guidance.