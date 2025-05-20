The New England Patriots are hoping for a major turnaround in 2025, and it starts with Drake Maye. As New England enters a new chapter under Mike Vrabel and returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, optimism is building around the second-year quarterback. NFL insider Peter Schrager highlighted just how much has changed in a recent segment posted to NFL on ESPN's X account, formerly known as Twitter.

“Drake Maye will be the biggest beneficiary of two coaches who have dedicated their lives to football,” Schrager said.

Both Vrabel and McDaniels are back in major roles after being let go from their previous jobs. Schrager noted that the time off seems to have reinvigorated both men.

“These coaches have been working diligently over the past 12 months, preparing at their own pace,” he said. “They're both ready to come out strong.”

That renewed energy could be exactly what the Patriots offense needs. With McDaniels back calling plays and Vrabel bringing leadership from the top, Maye is now in a much more structured environment than he had during his rookie year.

“The difference in the coaching staff from last year to this year will be significant,” Schrager added. “This change alone will help the team find its footing.”

Maye threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games last season, earning a Pro Bowl selection. Despite flashes of promise, he lacked the protection and weapons needed to fully showcase his skillset.

This offseason, the Pats attacked those issues. The front office added veterans like Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Morgan Moses, and Garrett Bradbury, while also drafting promising offensive players including tackle Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

With improved coaching and a rebuilt supporting cast, the second-year quarterback out of UNC is primed to take a major leap in his second NFL season. If all goes according to plan, the Patriots may finally have their quarterback of the future, and the infrastructure to help him succeed.