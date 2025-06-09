The New England Patriots are happy with their new linebacker. And they have a good feeling about a young lineman. Also, Tom Brady weighed in on the Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel as the team’s head coach.

Brady played with Vrabel on the field from 2001-08, and he stands in Vrabel’s corner now, according to sportscasting.com.

“Mike’s a great coach, and the Patriots have a great leader for that organization,” Brady said. “I know he’s going to do a great job. I know he’s all about tough, disciplined, hard-nosed physical brand of football. He’s a terrific coach and a great friend of mine still.”

Patriots leaning on HC Mike Vrabel

The Patriots have put a lot of trust in Vrabel. And that’s a good thing, according to Brady.

“He’s got this no-bullshit mentality about him and I love that,” says Brady. “That’s why I think he and I have always connected. It’s this mentality that we’re not making excuses. We’re going to go out there and get the job done. (And) we’re not going to complain. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to be resilient, and that’s how you get things done.

“When you’re in tough competition, you’re not going to make excuses, you’re going to go out there and give it your best every day. I love that mentality.”

Vrabel was a part of three Super Bowl champions with the Patriots. They won titles in 2002, 2004, and 2005. Vrabel, a linebacker, earned only one Pro Bowl honor. That came in 2007 when he also snagged first-team All-Pro honors and finished fifth in the defensive player of the year voting.

Furthermore, Vrabel’s first head coaching job came with the Titans in 2018. In six seasons with Tennessee, Vrabel posted a record of 54-45. They lost to Kansas City in the AFC Championship game in 2020.

However, looking ahead is the only vision for Vrabel, according to “Forged in Foxborough” via nfl.com.

“Why the (expletive) would I care about what happened last year?” Vrabel said. “I'm worried about what's going to go right today. And tomorrow and the next day. We (don't) worry about what went wrong. We're focused on what's going to go right.

“The overriding goal for the program that we're going to build is going to be to win the division.”