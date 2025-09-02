The New England Patriots are hoping for big things this season, with Mike Vrabel at the helm as head coach. New England is getting a big injury update on new wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs tore his ACL during the 2024 season, but is on the mend.

Vrabel revealed that he expects Diggs to be good to go for the start of the 2025 season.

“As of today, he’ll be out there,” Vrabel said about Diggs' availability for Week 1, per WEEI and ESPN.

That's good news for Patriots fans. Diggs is expected to get a lot of targets this season in the passing offense. He has made explosive plays throughout his career, playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

Diggs closed out the 2024 season with 496 receiving yards, before he got hurt. He caught three touchdown passes for Houston.

Patriots hope for a successful 2025 campaign

New England hasn't had a winning season in quite a while. The team parted ways with Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick following a disappointing 2023 campaign. Then in 2024, coach Jerod Mayo went just 4-13 and got fired.

Vrabel brings a lot of expectations with him. He had success when he was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, leading that team to the playoffs. The coach also spent several memorable seasons playing for the Patriots, as a linebacker.

Vrabel has worked closely this offseason with the team's offense, including young quarterback Drake Maye. Maye will be throwing passes to Diggs this season. Diggs hasn't been able to compete in preseason games, due to his prior injury. He has completed some on-field practice activities.

Diggs has 10,491 career receiving yards, on 857 receptions. He also has posted 70 touchdowns. Diggs finished the 2020 campaign as the NFL's receiving yards leader and receptions leader. He is also a four-time Pro Bowler.

The Patriots play their Week 1 game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

