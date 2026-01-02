As the New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in a Week 18 clash, the team is dealing with situations off the field involving wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Consequently, with the Patriots receiver in Diggs getting dealt with assault charges, he has broken his silence in speaking about the allegations against himself.

Furthermore, Diggs is tackling charges of “felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery,” per Mass Live, who after attending a hearing on Tuesday, is due back in court on Jan. 23. The 32-year-old would speak Friday about recent events, and while he wouldn't get into it, he admited it has been a “very emotional time” and promises to focus on football.

“I’ve been taken aback by some of the things that’s been going on,” Diggs said. “But I want to be here to say sorry, I wasn’t available for those couple of days. It’s a different kind of time. Dealing with everything, it’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it.”

“Regarding football, I’m going to continue to be the guy I’ve been,” Diggs continued. “Trying to finish the season strong. It’s a good team on the other side of the road. Going in with the right mindset, I’m going to keep the same mindset.”

Patriots' Stefon Diggs on how his week has been

The Patriots receiver is being accused of slapping and choking his personal chef, more specifically, smacking “her across the face” and then “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” via Mass Live. Diggs has denied the allegations against him when the accusations arose earlier, transitioning to Friday, when he spoke about dealing with past hurdles.

“It’s kind of been a thing throughout the year. You know, we all deal with life stuff, family stuff,” Diggs said. “It’s the worldly stuff. Being a football team is hard. You band together, you lean on your brothers, you lean on your people that you spend the most time with. For me, I’ve been dealing with (expletive) my whole life, you know, nothing new to me, so I just got to roll with the punches, trying to stay as positive as I can.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Diggs, though he looks to finish out the season strong for New England.