The New England Patriots are heading into a new era under head coach Mike Vrabel, and they are seemingly getting rid of any players who don't fit with the new program. One of those players is defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who the Patriots have given permission to seek a trade as he does not fit with the new direction of the defense.

“The #Patriots have given DT Davon Godchaux permission to seek a trade, sources say,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. “There has been contact with interested teams, and the veteran is likely on the move given the team’s defensive scheme shift.”

Godchaux is an eight-year NFL vet who has spent his whole career in the AFC East. He was a fifth-round pick out of LSU in the 2017 NFL Draft and spent the first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. From there, he's spent the last three with the Patriots under Bill Belichick and Jeror Mayo.

With the Pats, Godchaux hasn't been flashy, but he has been important, starting 67 of the 68 games he's suited up for. During his time in New England, the 6-foot-3, 330-pound run-stuffing nose tackle has 250 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The nose tackle position that Davon Godchaux is no longer needed under Mke Vrabel, which is why the Patriots are allowing him to seek a trade. While the Pats' traditional 3-4 defense under Belichick needed a massive, space-eating NT in the center of a defensive line, Vrabel plays more of an even front 4-3 system.

In Vrabel's system, defensive tackles need to be smaller and more agile as they are only asked to play one gap against the run (as opposed to two like Godchaux) and rush the passer more on passing downs. Under Vrabel, a defensive tackle like Jeffery Simmons (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) became a three-time Pro Bowler.