Could it be a big year for the New England Patriots? And is Drake Maye ready to step forward and lead the team? There’s no doubt that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has high expectations for the Maye-led quarterback room, according to masslive.com.

“He’s the quarterback of our football team, and so I always have high expectations for the quarterback room in general,” McDaniels said. “I know how hard they work, so I have confidence in his preparation. I know there’s going to be opportunities to improve as we go through every day, every week. It’s my first opportunity to coach a game with him and a lot of our guys.”

Could Patriots QB Drake May make big strides in 2025?

Having a coordinator like McDaniels certainly won’t hurt his chances.

“I’m sure we’ll learn a lot,” McDaniels said. “But I always go in, my feelings are always based on what I see every day, how hard they work, and what they put into it.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more than what he’s doing. He’s trying to understand exactly what we’re doing, really trying to be as well-versed as he can on what we know from the Raiders, but just looking forward to going out there and watching him play and seeing our entire group out there together.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said he liked what he saw in the preseason, according to The Athletic.

“These practices here against the Vikings’ defense, they do a lot,” Vrabel said. “They show you a lot. They try to put you in a blender. By that, we mean one play. It’s hard, and then you just start thinking about the last play. And then the next play becomes harder and harder until you’re just spinning in a blender.

“That’s what they like to use in the quarterback room, and I didn’t see (Maye) do that (Wednesday). He wasn’t perfect by any means, but he never went in the blender, so I think that’s good.”

Maye said he simply wants to stay confident.

“We talk about in the quarterback room, staying confident and cool and collected, kind of when the chaos is going on,” Maye said. “Try not to get our offense into bad plays, and really, it’s just really myself to trust the guys around me. I think that’s the big thing. Trust those guys.”