Mike Vrabel had a funny take to share after the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-23 in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, the Patriots have been surging. After going 1-2 in their first three games, they have since racked up five consecutive wins as they took over the top spot of the AFC East Division standings.

Hosting a potent Falcons squad that has offensive superstars, new England needed to do a lot right to keep the win streak going, which they pulled off. Vrabel reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Andrew Callahan. He remarked on how funny the league can be at times as his squad keeps winning in many different ways.

“It’s a funny league,” Vrabel stated.

“Says the #Patriots will learn from winning so they don’t have to learn from losing,” Callahan wrote.

Mike Vrabel: “It’s a funny league.” Says the #Patriots will learn from winning so they don’t have to learn from losing. pic.twitter.com/eK32lBW0P8 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 2, 2025

How Mike Vrabel, Patriots performed against Falcons

Article Continues Below

It was a huge home victory for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots to get over the Falcons, continuing to build their case for a playoff spot.

New England controlled the momentum for a majority of the game, leading 24-14 after three quarters. Atlanta attempted a rally as the team scored nine points in the final period but failed to make an extra-point conversion to tie the score. As a result, the hosts caught a huge break as they continue their winning ways.

Drake Maye wasn't at his best against Atlanta's defense but did enough to lead his team to victory. He completed 19 passes out of 29 attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns and one interception while adding 20 yards on the ground.

TreVeyon Henderson got to lead the run game as he finished with 14 carries for 55 yards while catching four passes for 32 yards. Terrell Jennings followed with 11 rushes for 35 yards and his first career touchdown.

Four players got to make three or more catches throughout the game, including Henderson. DeMario Douglas led the way with four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Henry came next with four catches for 51 yards while Stefon Diggs caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.