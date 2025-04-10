The New England Patriots own the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have their quarterback locked in with Drake Maye and can take one of many elite players in the first round. As the pre-draft process continues, things change every day. But it looks like Shedeur Sanders is going to drop, which would leave New England without Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter. ESPN's Mike Reiss and Matt Miller say that Mike Vrabel and the Patriots could make a big move if that happens.

“Consider a trade. ‘If somebody has an offer for us, I think we'd be willing to listen,' coach Mike Vrabel said, adding that the goal remains to come away with a ‘premium' player, and he's open to a variety of possibilities if they help the team,” Reiss wrote. He cites visits with Mason Graham and Will Campbell as potential picks at four.

But the Patriots are not guaranteed to trade the fourth overall pick if they can't get Carter or Hunter. Miller highlights one dark horse at number four.

“But what if they aren't? Keep an eye on offensive tackle Armand Membou (Missouri). The Patriots have done a lot of work on him, so Membou could be in play early.”

Maye and the rest of the offense suffered behind a disastrous offensive line last season. They did add Morgan Moses this offseason, but they need a long-term answer at one of their positions. Adding a tackle at fourth overall would be a great addition to their team, but they may be able to get Membou later in the first round.

The Patriots could hit the jackpot in the first round by trading down and still taking Membou. If someone wants to lock in Arizona wide receiver Tet McMillian or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, New England could trade down and get their guy.