When Joe Milton III went out and torched the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 of the 2024 season, completing 22 of his 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, it turned heads around the NFL.

Now sure, plenty of people around the NFL linked Milton coming out of college at Tennessee, as he had a notoriously strong cannon for an arm, but he was drafted in the sixth round for a reason, to a team that already picked a QB third overall no less. But Milton was chucking bombs, threading the needle, and running around behind the line of scrimmage looking for things to develop down the field, leading some to wonder if a QB-needy team could make a call about his services.

Well, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the answer to that question is yes, as there have been teams that have contacted New England about his availability. But will a deal happen? That depends on if the right deal comes along.

“Sources: The Patriots have had discussions on trading QB Joe Milton III and would like to trade him to the right situation to continue his development in the NFL — should a deal get done,” Schultz wrote. “New England loves Milton, but Drake Maye is their franchise, and they just signed Josh Dobbs to a 2-year, $8M contract to be the backup.”

On the one hand, bringing in Josh Dobbs does free things up for a Milton deal, as his draft stock is easily worth more than the Patriots' initial investment, but what happens if Maye is injured or, worse, regresses as a second-year player? Would New England be willing to say goodbye to a player other teams believe could be a franchise guy when they are so early in their own rebuild?

If the Patriots are offered an early Day 3 pick for Milton, they will probably take it, as even New England knows they can't really develop two quarterbacks at once if one is forced to ride the bench all season. Fortunately, if the Patriots do decide to make Milton available, they will unquestionably receive the sort of offers that make a move worth their while, as that one game turned a lot of heads, rightfully or not.