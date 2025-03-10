With well over $100 million in cap space, the New England Patriots have more money to spend during the 2025 NFL offseason than any other team in the league. And with a new head coach (Mike Vrabel), a second-year quarterback who looks primed to become the face of the franchise (Drake Maye), and a fanbase that's grown accustomed to winning at the highest level in the 21st century, it's reasonable to believe that the Pats will be quite aggressive over the next week or so.

The Patriots wasted no time kick-starting what should be an active 72-to-96 hours on Sunday, signing former Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III, who spent multiple seasons in Tennessee under Vrabel. But this won't be the only impact veteran who finds a new home in New England this spring. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Patriots were set to make a run at both Ronnie Stanley and Jamien Sherwood, only both players agreed to remain with their current teams on Sunday.

This now leaves New England in a position where they are expected to “aggressively pursue Philadelphia Eagles NT Milton Williams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin,” per Breer.

Among the many stars who emerged on the Philadelphia Eagles defense during their run to a Super Bowl 59 title, Milton Williams flies under the radar compared to most. He's not a household name, but Williams held down the fort, playing in all 21 of Philadelphia games, regular season and postseason combined. Despite relatively unspectacular numbers, Williams provided the Eagles with a steady presence in the middle of their rock solid defensive line, and saved his best for last, notching 2 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Assuming that Chris Godwin can return to 100 percent health following a midseason ankle dislocation, any young quarterback would benefit from having a player of his pedigree to work with. Even in his eighth NFL season, Godwin was on track to post his best numbers since his All-Pro 2019 season before he was lost for the year. It was the second time in Godwin's career that an injury forced a premature end to what would've surely been at the very least a Pro Bowl campaign.

Drake Maye needs weapons, and Godwin would be a reliable one for him to lean on.