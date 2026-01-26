The New England Patriots are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. New England defeated the Denver Broncos in a snow-filled game by a score of 10-7. One major reason for the Patriots' resurgence this year is veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs did not make a major impact in the AFC Championship Game, as quarterback Drake Maye only threw for 86 passing yards. However, his impact on the season as a whole cannot be understated. The veteran pass catcher bounced back from an injury-shortened 2024 season to record his seventh career 1000-yard receiving season. After Sunday's win, Diggs took time to address some of his critics.

“They were calling me washed. Saying I didn’t have it anymore. I just wanted to prove to myself I am who I say I am. This team took a chance on me. I just wanted to make them proud,” the Patriots star said, via NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe.

The Patriots were near the bottom of the NFL last season, having gone 4-13. They hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach in the offseason, though. And with his return to New England, the team reversed its record and then some, finishing 14-3 while winning the AFC East.

The Patriots now await the result of the NFC Championship Game to see who they will face in Super Bowl LX. At this time, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are battling to see who will represent the NFC. The Seahawks are up 17-13 with halftime closing in.