The New England Patriots have emerged as legitimate AFC East contenders in 2025, sitting at 4-2 under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel. While quarterback Drake Maye has provided a spark through six games, one glaring weakness remains: the running game. With Antonio Gibson lost for the season and Rhamondre Stevenson struggling for consistency, rival executives expect the Patriots to pursue running back help before the Nov. 4 trade deadline. The perfect opportunity lies within their division, as the 0-6 New York Jets could make star running back Breece Hall available.​

Hall, in the final year of his rookie contract, has been one of the few bright spots in New York's disastrous season. The former second-round pick has accumulated 410 rushing yards and 150 receiving yards through six games, ranking 11th among NFL running backs in total scrimmage yards. With the Jets holding the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and facing a full-scale rebuild under new leadership, moving Hall for future assets makes strategic sense.​

Why the Patriots Need Breece Hall

New England's ground attack has been problematic despite modest production from Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson. Stevenson has averaged just 10.7 touches and 51.9 total yards per game, managing only two top-20 weekly finishes at the position. Henderson, a second-round selection from Ohio State, has shown flashes but remains inconsistent with 148 rushing yards on 41 carries for a 3.6 yards-per-carry average.​

The Patriots' offensive philosophy under Vrabel emphasizes playing to their strengths, which should include establishing a dominant rushing attack. However, with Gibson's season-ending ACL injury creating a significant void, the team lacks the explosive playmaker necessary to take pressure off Maye's developing passing game. Hall would immediately upgrade the position with his dual-threat ability, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and 8.8 yards per reception in 2025.​

Hall's versatility aligns perfectly with New England's needs. The 24-year-old excels as both a runner and receiver, having caught 17 passes for 150 yards through six games. His skill set would complement Stefon Diggs and the Patriots' improving receiving corps while providing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with a dynamic weapon to deploy in multiple formations.​

Why the Jets Should Deal Hall

The Jets' 0-6 start has thrust them into seller mode ahead of the trade deadline. Head coach Aaron Glenn acknowledged the team's willingness to assess their roster situation after returning from London, with trades being “possible” according to NFL Network reports. While Glenn publicly expressed his desire to keep Hall long-term, the reality of New York's situation suggests otherwise.​

Hall is entering unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season and has openly stated he doesn't expect a contract extension, acknowledging he wasn't drafted by the current regime and needs to prove himself. The Jets have already extended cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson to massive deals totaling over $250 million, leaving limited cap flexibility for another significant investment. With second-year running back Braelon Allen sidelined 8-12 weeks due to a knee injury and Isaiah Davis showing promise with 6.38 yards per touch, the Jets have depth to weather Hall's departure.​

From a strategic standpoint, trading Hall allows New York to stockpile draft capital for their rebuilding effort. Holding the projected No. 1 overall pick in 2026, the Jets could use additional selections to surround their future franchise quarterback with young talent. Hall's production and affordable contract status should generate significant interest from contending teams, maximizing his trade value.​

The Perfect Trade Package

New York Jets Receive:

2026 second-round pick (Patriots)

2026 fourth-round pick (from Kansas City)

2027 third-round pick (Patriots)

New England Patriots Receive:

RB Breece Hall

2026 seventh-round pick (from Tennessee)

This proposal addresses both teams' objectives while maintaining fair market value. The Patriots acquire an immediate impact player to bolster their playoff push without sacrificing first-round capital needed to continue building around Maye. New England currently possesses multiple Day 2 and Day 3 selections in 2026, including fourth-round picks from Kansas City and New Orleans, making the additional selections expendable.​

For the Jets, receiving a second-round pick as the centerpiece represents strong return on investment for a running back entering free agency. The additional fourth-rounder provides flexibility to either package picks for a higher selection or target multiple prospects to fill roster holes. Adding a 2027 third-round pick gives New York future assets to continue their rebuild beyond the immediate offseason.

The inclusion of New York's seventh-round pick (acquired from Tennessee) sweetens the deal for New England without significantly impacting the Jets' draft capital. This compensatory selection balances the perceived value exchange and acknowledges Hall's Pro Bowl potential when healthy.​

This trade structure mirrors recent running back deals while accounting for Hall's contract situation. The Patriots gain a proven commodity to complement their surprising resurgence, while the Jets maximize value for an asset they're unlikely to retain long-term. With the deadline approaching, both franchises should seriously consider this mutually beneficial arrangement that addresses their respective timelines and competitive windows.