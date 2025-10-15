Breece Hall continues to dominate headlines as speculation about his future grows louder. After the New York Jets’ winless start to the 2025 season, the star running back addressed rumors suggesting he might seek a trade. Despite the team’s struggles and his looming free agency, Hall made it clear he’s not planning to leave New York anytime soon.

“I’m here, I wanna be here,” Hall told reporters in London ahead of the Jets’ Week 6 matchup against the Denver Broncos, via Zack Rosenblatt. “I wanna be a New York Jet.”

The comments followed days of speculation after Hall made cryptic remarks following the Jets’ 37-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. “I’m in my fourth year and I don’t have a lot of time left to prove what I want to do and who I can be in this league,” he said at the time, comments that many fans interpreted as frustration with the team’s direction.

While Hall insists he’s committed, ESPN reports that his name remains one of the hottest topics on the running back trade market. The Jets have yet to discuss a long-term extension with the 24-year-old, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. According to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, teams such as the Chiefs, Texans, Chargers, and Patriots are closely monitoring Hall’s situation.

Article Continues Below

“The name that comes up most is the Jets’ Breece Hall,” Fowler wrote. “He’s 24 years old, in the final year of his contract, and the Jets haven’t made a move to sign him long term. With other young backs like Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis under contract through 2027, the Jets might be open to a nice offer.”

Fowler also mentioned that several executives believe the Patriots could join the mix, even though Hall has said publicly he doesn’t want to be traded. “He’s on an 0-6 team,” Fowler added. “It feels as if all bets are off.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are among the teams exploring upgrades at running back. According to NFL.com, the team has shown interest in both Alvin Kamara and Breece Hall as they looks to reinforce a depleted backfield. Injuries to Najee Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton have left them short on depth, and head coach Jim Harbaugh could push for a move before the November 4 deadline.

Whether Hall is moved or not, his future with the Jets remains uncertain. The franchise appears to be leaning toward a rebuild, and with Hall approaching free agency, his trade value could be at its peak.