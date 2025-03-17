The New Orleans Saints have a roster still brimming with playoff potential but requiring key reinforcements. Not surprisingly, general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Dennis Allen made interesting free agency moves to strengthen both sides of the ball. However, as always, the NFL Draft remains the cornerstone of long-term success. Now that free agency is in the books, the Saints turn their attention to the future with this 5-round post-free agency mock draft, crafted using Pro Football Network’s (PFN) mock draft simulator. Can New Orleans assemble the right combination of talent to propel them back into serious contention? Let’s break down the selections.

2025 Offseason So Far

The Saints’ 2025 free agency period was defined by their determined efforts to solidify their defensive foundation. They made a statement by re-signing star edge rusher Chase Young to a long-term deal. This ensures their pass rush remains a strength for years to come. Additionally, New Orleans bolstered its secondary by signing veteran safety Justin Reid. This injected leadership and playmaking ability into a defensive backfield that has seen its share of turnover.

In a savvy move, the Saints also struck a trade with New England to acquire defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, adding more muscle to their front. However, they also suffered a notable loss, as starting cornerback Paulson Adebo departed for the New York Giants. Given the Saints’ financial constraints, their ability to retain Young and Tyrann Mathieu while securing Reid stands out as a commendable effort in keeping their defense competitive. Now, it's off to adding even more value via the NFL Draft.

Here we'll try to look at the New Orleans Saints 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 9: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Saints kick off their draft by reinforcing the trenches, selecting Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart. He is a dominant edge rusher with sky-high potential. Despite retaining Young, New Orleans still needs a long-term solution on the opposite side. Stewart brings an explosive, high-upside presence. A versatile athlete, he is still refining his technical approach, relying more on his physical gifts than polished mechanics. Sure, his collegiate production wasn’t overwhelming. However, his NFL-ready frame and athleticism make him an enticing prospect. Stewart’s ability to generate pressure with both power and speed makes him a seamless fit for Dennis Allen’s aggressive defensive scheme.

Round 2, Pick 40: Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia

To fortify the offensive line, New Orleans selects West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum. He is a powerful run blocker with impressive strength and grip at the point of attack. Milum excels in the trenches but can struggle in pass protection when left on an island. This means he may eventually make a move inside to guard. Whether he develops into a successor to Ryan Ramczyk or steps in immediately at left tackle, Milum addresses a crucial need. He would add depth and physicality to the Saints' offensive front.

Round 3, Pick 76: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

With Alvin Kamara aging, the Saints invest in their future backfield with Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins. He is a downhill runner with impressive speed-to-power transition. Judkins thrives in a structured rushing attack. He can use his strength to generate yards after contact. However, his limited creativity could hinder him behind a weaker offensive line. In New Orleans, he’ll have the luxury of easing into a complementary role before eventually stepping in as the team’s primary rusher.

Round 3, Pick 93: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

New Orleans has long sought consistency at receiver beyond Chris Olave. Jalen Royals from Utah State offers a dynamic option. Royals emerged as a playmaker with reliable hands, sharp route-running, and strong after-the-catch ability. Yes, he may lack elite athleticism. That said, his versatility allows him to line up across the formation. With Rashid Shaheed’s role growing, Royals provides Derek Carr with another dependable target in the passing game.

Round 4, Pick 112: Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

The Saints double down on offensive line depth, selecting Anthony Belton from NC State. Though still developing, Belton’s size and power make him a strong fit for a gap-heavy scheme. Sure, he’ll need refinement. Still, he has the potential to develop into a starting right tackle or slide inside if necessary. Given the Saints’ injury history along the offensive line, Belton provides a much-needed developmental piece who can step up when needed.

Round 4, Pick 131: Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame

New Orleans continues to revamp its defensive front by adding Howard Cross III. He is an interior disruptor from Notre Dame. Cross is an agile and active pass rusher who can penetrate the backfield effectively. Although his production dipped in 2024, his skill set makes him a valuable rotational piece and potential sub-package rusher.

Round 5, Pick 149: Garrett Dellinger, OL, LSU

The Saints stay close to home in Round 5. They select LSU’s Garrett Dellinger to round out their draft. A versatile interior lineman, Dellinger has experience at both center and guard. This proves his ability to handle quality competition. While not a dominant power player, he showcases solid pad level, technical consistency, and the ability to hold his own in the run game. His versatility makes him a valuable depth piece for a Saints offensive line in need of reliability.

Final Thoughts

With this mock draft, the Saints address key areas of need while also securing long-term depth in crucial positions. Strengthening both lines with Shemar Stewart, Wyatt Milum, and Anthony Belton ensures that the trenches remain competitive, while the additions of Quinshon Judkins and Jalen Royals provide much-needed skill position reinforcements. Howard Cross III bolsters the interior defensive front, and Garrett Dellinger adds valuable depth to the offensive line. If New Orleans can execute a draft like this, they’ll be well-positioned to compete in the NFC South and push for a return to the playoffs. The 2025 season will be a defining one for the Saints, and this class could play a pivotal role in shaping the team's future success.