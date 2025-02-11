The New Orleans Saints were one of the worst teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. New Orleans finished the season 5-12 and earned the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a result, they fired head coach Dennis Allen during the season. Now the Saints are close to bringing in a new head coach.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke about the team's head coaching situation on The Insiders on NFL Network.

“Over the course of the next 24 hours, probably a lot shorter, he is expected to be the next coach of the New Orleans Saints,” Rapaport said in a video on Tuesday. “That deal should be finalized and could be announced as early as tomorrow.”

Rapoport also suggested that the Saints are expected to target one Eagles position coach for a prominent role on Moore's coaching staff.

“As far as his staff goes, Doug Nussmeier is his quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia. I know he would be considered a strong candidate to have a big role on the offensive staff, perhaps offensive coordinator.”

Doug Nussmeier is the father of current LSU staring quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.

The Saints are also expected to target former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley as defensive coordinator.

“The defensive coordinator, things should be a little more open there,” Rapoport continued. “But I do know that Brandon Staley, former Chargers head coach, who came up as a really strong kind of hot-shot defensive coordinator candidate. He's gonna get a long look there.”

Rapoport concluded by assuring Saints fans that they are not just getting leftover coaches to fill Moore's staff.

“The people who are on his staff probably have some idea that they'll be there,” Rapaport concluded. “They're waiting, the Saints are going to be fine with Kellen Moore.”

Saints rumored to have preferred Kliff Kingsbury over Kellen Moore as next head coach

One NFL rumor before the Super Bowl could shed some light on New Orleans' intentions heading into this head coaching search.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan shared an interesting tidbit on Monday about the Saints' preferred coaching candidate.

“From the Super Bowl week notebook: I was told by a rival team official the Saints job was Kliff Kingsbury's if he wanted it,” Paulsen wrote. “Was made clear to him that was the case. He preferred calling plays in DC and staying with Daniels over taking the gig.”

Kingsbury may have been New Orleans' primary candidate because he already has experience as an NFL head coach. Perhaps that made Saints brass more confident in him compared to Moore.

Kingsbury fell out of favor in Arizona and took a break from the NFL for a few seasons. He reemerged as the offensive coordinator in Washington, leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship.

Saints fans likely won't care who their head coach is as long as they can win football games.