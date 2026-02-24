While the New Orleans Saints missed the playoffs in 2025, they appear to have found their quarterback in Tyler Shough. Now, they're entering the 2026 NFL Draft looking to build around him.

Holding the No. 8 overall pick, the Saints are in prime position to land a real difference maker in this year's class. One option would be standout USC receiver Makai Lemon, who ESPN's Mel Kiper had going to New Orleans in his most recent mock draft.

“Quarterback Tyler Shough flashed down the stretch of his rookie season, but now the Saints must help him take the next step in Year 2,” Kiper said. “I had Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson to New Orleans in my first mock draft, and though I'm sticking with the same position, I'm going with Lemon this time around.”

“He attacks the ball in the air and would be a productive player for Shough after amassing 1,156 yards in 2025,” he continued. “Regardless of whether Chris Olave is in the team's long-term plans, New Orleans could improve the offense with someone like Lemon running routes out of the slot.”

Article Continues Below

The fact that Lemon has surpassed Jordyn Tyson on Kiper's big board is telling. New Orleans seems likely to target the best offensive weapon available at No. 8. Come the actual draft, it may be Lemon who his shooting up draft boards.

The receiver spent three years at USC, appearing in 33 games. Overall, Lemon made 137 grabs for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. He broke onto the scene as a junior, catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award and was named a Unanimous All-American for his efforts.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore and company will have their eye on all the top pass catchers in the 2026 draft class. Lemon will have an opportunity to stamp his name atop their list.