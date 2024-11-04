The New Orleans Saints have fired Dennis Allen after their 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This move doesn't come as a surprise, as they've lost their last seven consecutive games. Despite starting the season 2-0 and in dominating fashion, that same success hasn't trickled down to the rest of the schedule.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan sent a message to fans after their seventh straight loss. Perhaps Jordan didn't know this would be Allen's end of his head coaching duties. Regardless, from a statistical and production standpoint, the move is justified beyond means.

They've allowed at least 20 points in six of their seven losses. Despite Allen making a promise to work his a** off after the loss, safe to say he won't be doing that anytime soon. Even though the former head coach was known for a stout defense, this season didn't justify those claims. He had two seasons of being top-5 in opponent points per game and top-10 in defensive yards per game. However, the 2024-25 season has been anything but dominant.

The Saints firing Dennis Allen was the tip of the iceberg

The Saints are 26th in defense, allowing 25.4 points per game. It's a bit strange considering the consistent defensive standouts they have. For instance, Jordan is a multiple-time pro bowler, along with Tyrann Mathieu, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore. Explosive plays continued to torch the defense and inched Allen closer and closer to the hot seat.

On the other hand, the New Orleans offense hasn't been able to keep up though, as they've averaged 23 points per game. While that metric isn't bad by any means, it doesn't make life any easier for them. Quarterback Derek Carr spent his career playing with the Las Vegas Raiders and their mediocre defense. Now, it's more of the same.

After a 9-8 season, and missing out on the playoffs, this seemed to be Allen's final chance to stay with New Orleans. After only winning one division game, that proved to be more than enough for the front office. The season is likely a wash for the Saints, as they're 1-3 in division play. They may start fresh and enter a full rebuild, but that remains to be seen. New Orleans hasn't revealed who will take the interim coaching duties as of now.

Still, the firing goes to show the potential direction the organization wants to head in for the next few seasons.