The Houston Rockets are 4-6 in their last 10 games, including a historical meltdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Wednesday, wherein they blew a 13-point lead in overtime.

The timing of the slump could not be worse for the Rockets, who are hoping to secure a better position in the playoffs, preferably a homecourt advantage in the first round. They are in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 43-29 record.

For The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Houston coach Ime Udoka should go back to the drawing board and recalibrate their offense.

“It’s the clogged toilet offense personified, which we had in Boston in '22. I just can’t believe how lazy the offense is,” said Simmons on his podcast.

Udoka coached the Boston Celtics in the 2021-2022 season, tallying a 51-31 record. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games.

Simmons was not done calling out Udoka, who stated that he has a “non-traditional” plan in his second year with the Rockets.

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“I think Ime, I think this has been one of the worst coaching jobs of the year. I don’t see any adjustments late. The vibes are awful. I don’t think he really likes the team that much,” added Udoka.

“If you want to go full conspiracy on it, they have not looked the same since the All-Star break, and all that KD (Kevin Durant) burner stuff. Whether that was true or not.”

Houston is only averaging 114.1 points and 24.9 assists, which are both in the bottom half of the league's rankings.

The worst-case scenario for the Rockets is to spiral in the final weeks and end up in the Play-In Tournament.

They have a relatively light schedule ahead as they are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies, the New Orleans Pelicans, the New York Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Utah Jazz.