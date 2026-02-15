The New Orleans Saints were lucky to have Drew Brees as part of the organization. New Orleans' legendary QB was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2026 class. Brees already lived in Saints football history after defeating the Colts, and winning MVP, during Super Bowl 44 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. But now he will be enshrined in Canton, never to be forgotten.

Brees appeared as a guest on the New Heights podcast with the Kelce Brothers on Wednesday to talk about his Hall of Fame induction.

During his interview, Brees shared an incredible story about the unconventional way he gained the trust of one offensive lineman, guard Carl Nicks, during his NFL career.

“We draft Carl Nicks out of Nebraska, like fifth round,” Brees said. “…we have a bunch of injuries, all of a sudden he's starting at left guard. This is 2008, his rookie year, like Week 2 or 3. He's fish out of water and we're short now at o-line, too.”

Brees explained that Nicks was gassed after taking every rep during one particularly hot practice. But offensive line coach Doug Marrone was keeping the pressure on Nicks throughout practice.

But everything changed once Marrone decided to go into the huddle to talk to Nicks.

“Just to kinda make a point, [Marrone] goes into the huddle to grab Nicks to like stand him up,” Brees added. “I don't know what came over me, but like I just have a rule that when I step in the huddle, it's my huddle. I want all eyes on me, I'm leading this. So when Marrone stepped into the huddle, I didn't even think about it. I just reacted. I grabbed Doug Marrone and I threw him out of the huddle.”

That move certainly caught Nicks' attention. Nicks stood tall in the huddle then told Brees “Man, nobody's ever gonna touch you. You got my back boy, I got you.”

Brees' story shows that leadership is one underlooked trait that most great quarterbacks share.

It is no wonder that Brees is now a Hall of Famer.